May 17 at 8pm



Do you have questions or comments about programming here on Lakeland PBS? If so, we want to hear from you! Be sure to tune in for Lakeland PBS “On Call” — a LIVE program in which you can call in with your questions and we’ll answer them on-air. Live in our studio will be Lakeland PBS CEO Bill Sanford, Program & Production Manager Jeff Hanks, and Lakeland News Director Dennis Weimann.

Submit questions below or by calling 800-292-0922 before or during the live broadcast.