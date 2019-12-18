Lakeland PBS

Lakeland PBS Now Live On YouTube TV

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 18 2019

As of today, Lakeland PBS, along with over 100 other PBS stations around the country, are now offered on YouTube TV.

YouTube TV is a streaming service that you can subscribe to, similar to Netflix where you can watch and access certain content. This service also allows viewers to watch our news live and is a great addition for our younger audience.

“As younger audiences move to over-the-top streaming type services like Netflix and Hulu and different things, YouTube TV is another service like that and it’s important for Lakeland PBS to be there because it’s one more way that people can access our content. So if they don’t choose to subscribe to cable, if they subscribe to streaming services, YouTube TV is one way they can get Lakeland PBS now,” said Lakeland PBS General Manager Bill Sanford.

YouTube TV represents Lakeland PBS’s first local live streaming partnership and will include content from other locally produced shows as well.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

