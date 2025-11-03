Nov 4, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Lakeland PBS Looking for Feedback on Lakeland News Closed Captioning

Lakeland PBS is looking for your feedback about closed captioning services.

Lakeland PBS provides real-time closed captioning of Lakeland News. This service is made possible by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services – Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing Services Division.

You can access by pushing the CC button on your remote or by clicking on the menu button of your remote. If you are having difficulties accessing this feature, you can contact our Lakeland PBS engineering team by calling 218-333-3066 or emailing [email protected].

We’d love to hear your opinion about our captioning service! We’ve set up a short survey on our website that shouldn’t take more than about a minute to complete. You can access it by visiting lptv.org/captionsurvey.

