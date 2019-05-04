Lakeland PBS
Lakeland PBS Is Looking For Your Feedback On Closed Captioning For News

May. 4 2019

Lakeland PBS is looking for your feedback about closed captioning services.

Lakeland PBS provides real-time, closed captioning of Lakeland News. This service is made possible by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Division. You can access it by pushing the CC button on your remote or by clicking on the menu button of your remote. If you are having difficulties accessing this feature, you can contact our engineering team here at 218-333-3001.

We’d love to hear your opinion about our captioning service. We’ve set up a short survey on our website that shouldn’t take more than about a minute to complete. You can access it by going to lptv.org/captionsurvey.

We will also be having a meeting for people who are deaf and hard of hearing to get feedback on our closed captioning service. That meeting is Tuesday, May 14th at 6 pm at our offices in Bemidji. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

