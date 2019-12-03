Lakeland PBS

Lakeland PBS Hosting Holiday Open House

Nathan Green — Dec. 3 2019

Lakeland PBS is inviting the community to stop by for a holiday open house Tuesday, December 3rd at our station.

Both our Brainerd and Bemidji facilities will be hosting the event from 11 AM until 3 PM. There will be holiday treats along with tours of our facilities, and you can register to win a $500 Lakeland PBS underwriting package as well as other prizes.

Various on-air TV personalities will be stopping by at various times at both facilities as well. We hope to see you then!

