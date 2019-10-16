Lakeland PBS
Lakeland PBS Holding Open House For Newly-Renovated Brainerd Office And Studio

Nathan Green — Oct. 16 2019

It’ll be a big day for Lakeland PBS today as we unveil our newly-renovated Brainerd office and studio while also offering a screening of a new Common Ground episode.

We’ll be celebrating the grand opening of the renovated Brainerd office and studio at 422 NW 3rd Street with an open house from 5 until 7 PM. There will be light refreshments and beverages available as well.

At 7 PM, there will be a special screening of Common Ground featuring the Crow Wing County Museum’s restoration. In the 2-part Season 11 premiere, those close to the renovation of the Crow Wing County Historical Society’s museum will demonstrate the building’s aging deficiencies and the pressing need to fix structural issues that threaten the historical and cultural collections inside.

Several Lakeland PBS staff members will be present at the event. We hope to see you there!

