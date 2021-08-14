Lakeland PBS at the Beltrami County Fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s shaping up to be a beautiful and warm weekend, and with the Beltrami County Fair in full swing, be sure to stop by the Commerical Exhibits building to see some familiar faces.

The Lakeland PBS booth is ready to welcome visitors and offer something for everyone. Kids can grab a treat out of Clifford’s dog dish and pick up a fun coloring sheet, which adults can get in on some of the fun with a chance to win tickets to Mannheim Steamroller Christmas and sign up for Lakeland PBS Passport. There are also other handouts as well.

We look forward to seeing you at the fair! The Beltrami County fair runs through Sunday, August 15.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today