Lakeland PBS at the Beltrami County Fair
It’s shaping up to be a beautiful and warm weekend, and with the Beltrami County Fair in full swing, be sure to stop by the Commerical Exhibits building to see some familiar faces.
The Lakeland PBS booth is ready to welcome visitors and offer something for everyone. Kids can grab a treat out of Clifford’s dog dish and pick up a fun coloring sheet, which adults can get in on some of the fun with a chance to win tickets to Mannheim Steamroller Christmas and sign up for Lakeland PBS Passport. There are also other handouts as well.
We look forward to seeing you at the fair! The Beltrami County fair runs through Sunday, August 15.
