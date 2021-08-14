Lakeland PBS

Lakeland PBS at the Beltrami County Fair

Lakeland News — Aug. 13 2021

It’s shaping up to be a beautiful and warm weekend, and with the Beltrami County Fair in full swing, be sure to stop by the Commerical Exhibits building to see some familiar faces.

The Lakeland PBS booth is ready to welcome visitors and offer something for everyone. Kids can grab a treat out of Clifford’s dog dish and pick up a fun coloring sheet, which adults can get in on some of the fun with a chance to win tickets to Mannheim Steamroller Christmas and sign up for Lakeland PBS Passport. There are also other handouts as well.

We look forward to seeing you at the fair! The Beltrami County fair runs through Sunday, August 15.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

