Lakeland PBS Airing More Graduation Videos This Saturday, June 13th

Lakeland PBS is honoring this year’s graduating seniors with some special programming. We’ve set aside time in our broadcast schedule and have offered this time to all schools in our viewing area to broadcast graduation recognition videos. The schools are providing the videos of up to 28 minutes in length.

Following the graduation videos we aired on Lakeland Prime last Saturday, more will be debuting from area colleges and high schools this Saturday, June 13th starting at 9:45 AM.

Saturday, June 13th Schedule:

Northwest Technical College – 9:45 AM

Central Lakes College – Brainerd Liberal Arts – 10:00 AM

Central Lakes College – Brainerd Tech – 10:35 AM

Bemidji State University – 11:00 AM

Central Lakes College – Staples – 11:37 AM

Red Lake High School – 12:00 PM

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig High School – 12:27 PM

Verndale High School – 12:30 PM

Blackduck High School – 12:46 PM

Bemidji High School – 1:02 PM

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today