Shirelle Moore

News Reporter

smoore@lptv.org

(218) 333-3053

Shirelle Moore joined the Lakeland News Team as a News Reporter in October of 2017. She is very excited to join the community of Bemidji! Shirelle was born and raised in Las Vegas, NV. Back home, she lived less than 15 minutes away from the bright lights of the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

Shirelle began her career as an intern on the MORE Show at Fox5 News in Las Vegas KVVU in the summer of 2015. After her internship, she was given a permanent job as an Associate Producer for Fox5’s News department. As an associate producer, Shirelle wrote for most of their newscasts. She also had opportunities to call the shots as the main producer for a few of these shows. Some big stories Shirelle helped cover during her time at Fox5 include the Lamar Odom overdose, “Vegas Is Hockey,” The Raiders coming to town, and the tragic 1-October shooting on The Strip.

Shirelle graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a degree in Broadcast Journalism in the Fall of 2016. She is a proud alumna of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. She also served on the Panhellenic Executive Board at UNLV. One of her most memorable college experiences was covering the 3rd 2016 Presidential Debate, which was held on the UNLV campus. Shirelle attended the Southeast Career and Technical Academy, a magnet high school, where she majored in TV Productions. She first developed an interest in working in TV during middle school when she bought her first video camera.

In her spare time, Shirelle loves to hang out with her family and friends. She also enjoys crafting, writing, traveling, watching movies and just about anything Disney. A fun fact is Shirelle is proud leftie and is named after her grandmothers favorite singing group “The Shirelles”.