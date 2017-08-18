DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Sarah Winkelmann

Sarah Winkelmann

Sarah Winkelmann

News Reporter

sinkelmann@lptv.org
(218) 333-3035

Sarah joined the Lakeland News team in July 2017 as the News Reporter in Brainerd. She gathers, shoots, writes and edits her stories for the newscast. Sarah is excited to begin her career in the community of Brainerd.

Sarah spent most of her time growing up in Portage, Wisconsin and discovered her love for television while in college as a staff member for UWW-TV in Whitewater, Wisconsin. Sarah took part in many roles such as reporter, anchor and producer for their news and sports programs. She also completed an internship for WMTV in Madison, Wisconsin in the summer of 2016.

Sarah attended Portage High School and is a 2017 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism. Along with working at the campus TV station, Sarah was a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dance Team and an ambassador for the university.

In her spare time, Sarah enjoys biking and yoga and cheering for the Green Bay Packers. She also enjoys traveling as much as possible to experience new scenery and try new foods.

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.