Sarah Winkelmann

News Reporter

sinkelmann@lptv.org

(218) 333-3035

Sarah joined the Lakeland News team in July 2017 as the News Reporter in Brainerd. She gathers, shoots, writes and edits her stories for the newscast. Sarah is excited to begin her career in the community of Brainerd.

Sarah spent most of her time growing up in Portage, Wisconsin and discovered her love for television while in college as a staff member for UWW-TV in Whitewater, Wisconsin. Sarah took part in many roles such as reporter, anchor and producer for their news and sports programs. She also completed an internship for WMTV in Madison, Wisconsin in the summer of 2016.

Sarah attended Portage High School and is a 2017 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism. Along with working at the campus TV station, Sarah was a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dance Team and an ambassador for the university.

In her spare time, Sarah enjoys biking and yoga and cheering for the Green Bay Packers. She also enjoys traveling as much as possible to experience new scenery and try new foods.