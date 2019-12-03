Recent Show

Chantelle Calhoun

News Reporter

ccalhoun@lptv.org

(218) 333-3035

Chantelle Calhoun is one of our newest reporters coming all the way from Orlando, Florida. She started reporting with Lakeland News toward the end of 2019. She is also a writer for the Lakeland News website and social media pages.

Chantelle started her career in Troy, Alabama where she attended Troy University. It was there, where she received hands on training, and worked for Trojan Vision News. She was a reporter and worked her way up to become a sports anchor. It was during her Bachelor’s degree where she was inducted into LAMBDA PI ETA, the National Communication Association Honors Society. She was awarded for upholding integrity reporting and honors during her undergraduate years.

A semester later, Chantelle went back for her Master’s degree, studying Strategic Communications. She graduated with honors from her alma mater in 2016. Although she has spent a couple years in the south, at heart she considers herself a northerner. She was raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania and attended high school at the prestigious Scranton Preparatory School. She is grateful to have learned to be of service to others, and to show compassion for those in need.

In her spare time you can find Chantelle at a small coffee shop reading a book, listening to a podcast, or spoiling her nieces and nephews.