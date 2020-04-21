Recent Show

Betsy Melin

News Reporter

bmelin@lptv.org

(218) 333-3053

Betsy Melin is the newest reporter at Lakeland News. She started April of 2020. She covers news stories in the Bemidji area to keep residents up to date and informed.

Betsy began her career in Chicago. She worked at various news publications at her alma mater, Loyola University Chicago. Including being the Editor in Chief of the Senior magazine, a special issue focused on technology’s effect on the mental health of teens. During her time in Chicago she also worked at NBC Sports Chicago. There she was able to learn the ins and outs of the newsroom and begin writing and shooting her own stories. There and at Loyola she was able to track the men’s basketball team’s historic 2018 March Madness run, which brought the team to the Final Four.

Betsy Graduated from Edina Highschool in 2014 and from Loyola University Chicago in 2018. She was active in the Edina community, participating in the Edina High School marching band, badminton team and theatre department. In college she moved more into the world of broadcast news, producing her first half hour talk show sophomore year in an 8 person class intensive. She continued to create news for the rest of her college career.

In her spare time, Betsy loves to travel. She spent the beginning of 2019 teaching English at a preschool in Thailand and living in Bangkok. She has visited 5 continents and 30 countries so far. Her family is based in Edina so she enjoys driving down to spend time with her sisters and parents on the weekends.