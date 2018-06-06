Anthony Scott

News/Sports Reporter

ascott@lptv.org

(218) 333-3036

Anthony is a news/sports reporter based out of our Brainerd, Minnesota station. He creates daily news or sports packages, and shoots sports highlights in the Brainerd area.

In his hometown of Syracuse, New York, Anthony got his start in broadcasting as a sports intern for WSYR (ABC). He was responsible for shooting and cutting highlights and writing scripts. He later interned for the New York Collegiate Baseball league (NYCBL) as a beat writer for the Syracuse Junior Chiefs. The next summer Anthony continued to intern in the NYCBL, but this time he was a play-by-play announcer for the Syracuse Salt Cats. Anthony also participated in Ithaca College’s Los Angeles program where he interned at Torrance Citicable and the Universal Broadcasting Network. At Torrance he was a sports reporter creating weekly packages, and at Universal Broadcasting Network Anthony was able to host his own sports podcast.

Anthony is a 2018 graduate of Ithaca College where he majored in television & radio and minored in journalism. He spent much of his time with the college’s radio and television stations. Anthony called many of the Bombers baseball, softball, and basketball games during his time at Ithaca, including the Ithaca women’s basketball teams run to the sweet 16 in 2017. In his final two years of college Anthony had the opportunity to host and produce his own sports talk show. He attended in Liverpool High School in Liverpool, New York, and was a two time MVP of the school’s bowling team, and was even the school’s mascot his senior year.

Anthony still enjoys to bowl as well as golf, hike, and play basketball. He really enjoys doing anything that involves exploring the outdoors. Anthony stays true to his hometown, as he is a die-hard Syracuse Orange fan. He is an avid fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony’s dream is to work as a play-by-play announcer for a professional baseball or basketball team.