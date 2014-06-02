HOW TO ENTER

Viewers, 18 and older, can enter the contest by mailing a standard size postcard with their name, address, and phone number to:

Lakeland Public Television Cruise Contest

108 Grant Ave NE

Bemidji, MN 56601-2699

HOW TO WIN

Each weeknight beginning on Monday, June 5, 2017 and continuing through Friday, August 25, 2017, five postcards will be drawn and the winners will be announced during Lakeland News at 10pm. Nightly winners must call the LPTV “cruise line” at 218-333-3041 by 5pm the following business day to be qualified for the final drawing. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. All qualified nightly winners will be included in the grand prize drawing – an all-expense paid cruise for two – which will take place LIVE on Lakeland News at 10pm on Monday, August 28, 2017.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

By electing to participate in WATCH LAKELAND NEWS… WIN A CRUISE, entrants accept and agree to the following terms and conditions: CONTEST Period: Begins June 5, 2017 and ends August 25, 2017. Eligibility: Open to all persons, 18 years of age and older, who are legal residents of the United States or Canada. Lakeland Public Television employees and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household, are not eligible. Laws Governing: All applicable federal, provincial, state and local laws. Odds of Winning: Odds depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Entering Method: Entries must be submitted via mail on a standard size postcard including participant’s name, address and phone number. Winner Selection: Winners will be selected by random drawing from all eligible entries received. Participants may qualify for the final drawing only once. The Grand prize winner will be chosen by random drawing from ongoing contest winners. All selections are final and binding. Winner Notification: Nightly winners will be announced on Lakeland News at 10. Winners must notify the station by 5pm the following business day to acknowledge their name was selected and be eligible for the grand prize drawing which will take place on Monday, August 28, 2017. The Grand prize winner will be notified individually. Terms & Conditions: Participants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor and its employees from any and all losses, damages, and claims of any kind in connection with this contest. The Sponsor and its assigns are not responsible for, nor are they liable for, any electronic communication failure or error that may result in lost or misdirected entries. Participants agree to pay any additional expenses and gratuities while in attendance of the cruise. Lakeland Public Television reserves the right to suspend or cancel the WATCH LAKELAND NEWS… WIN A CRUISE contest at any time. Winner Obligations: Winners will be required to sign a release of liability, declaration of eligibility, and (where permitted by law) a publicity consent agreement within 2 weeks of notification. Winners agree to the use of their names, voices, and/or photos for the purpose of promotion without further compensation (unless prohibited by law). By entering the contest, the participant is agreeing to the above terms and obligations.