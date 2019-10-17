Lakeland PBS
Lakeland News Hosts Open House For Newly Renovated Brainerd Studio

Chaz MootzOct. 16 2019

Lakeland News’ Brainerd studio held an open house on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of their recent renovations. Community members and local businesses gathered together to celebrate the grand opening of the LPBS station.

Lakeland PBS CEO Bill Sanford was in Brainerd to cut the ribbon on the new station, along with the President of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce Matt Kilian. Sanford is very thankful and appreciative of all the local community members and businesses that helped make this renovation possible.

“We’ve had great support, the station that’s serving this Brainerd Lakes Area went on the air back in 1987,” said Sanford.

“The new facility is more assessable, we’ve got more studio space, so when we’re doing productions down in central Minnesota we have the facility to do a great job now, again just want to thank all the supporters of Lakeland PBS for helping make all of this possible, make Lakeland News, everything we do that serves this region,” said Sanford.

