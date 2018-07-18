Lakeland PBS
Lakeland News Celebrates 20 Years On The Air

Nathan Green
Jul. 17 2018
Lakeland PBS is celebrating the 20 year anniversary of Lakeland News! On July 13, 1998, Lakeland News made its debut, filling a local TV news void for much of north-central Minnesota.

We will be celebrating our 20 year anniversary with our “20 For 20” segment. Each Wednesday night beginning July 18th, we are going to highlight one story from each year since we started the news in 1998. We’ll show a portion of the story each Wednesday and will then post the entire story on our website the next day on Thursday. We’ll be featuring stories we found memorable and wanted to remember during our anniversary celebration, so watch Lakeland News and visit our website to see what we’ll be looking back on throughout the year.

Another way we’re celebrating is with an open house celebration at our Bemidji office on Wednesday, July 18th from 4 until 7 PM. The public is invited to stop by and say hi and even watch our 6 PM news update. There will be refreshments and treats provided as well.

