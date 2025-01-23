Lakeland News Awarded Press Forward MN Grant for Local Journalism

Press Forward Minnesota announced Wednesday that they are awarding over $500,000 to 13 different news organizations across the state, including us here at Lakeland News.

These grants support smaller news organizations that provide original, local reporting to communities across the state, with a focus on meeting the needs of people of color, low-wealth rural communities, and others that are not adequately served, reached, or represented. These grants aim to help stations like ours expand our reach, innovate our reporting, and better serve our community.

“This really means that we are able to support particularly our staff,” says Caroline Larson, Development Specialist at Lakeland PBS. “Part of our funds are also going to go into professional development that isn’t always necessarily accessible for smaller news stations like ourselves. But really, it’s meant to see what we can do with that for a year. We cover 7,500 square miles – that’s a lot to cover, and for us to continue to do that in a way that really involves the people that we serve and the communities that we serve. Ultimately, Press Forward Minnesota is here to strengthen us and strengthen our communities.”

Each grantee will receive a one-year $40,000 grant.