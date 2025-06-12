Lakeland News Anchors Square Off in 2nd Annual Bucky’s Celebrity Softball Game

Sports isn’t always about winning and losing. It can be as simple as getting together with others and enjoying a little friendly competition.

And in that sense, the 2nd Annual Bucky’s Celebrity Softball Game delivered. Played at the Bemidji State University softball field last Tuesday evening, the game pitted the White Caps and the Green Sox against one another.

But more importantly, it gave us what everyone has been asking for—News Anchor Dennis Weimann vs. Sports Director Charlie Yaeger!