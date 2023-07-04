Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Ashley Johnson (Hull)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Next up in our 25th anniversary celebration is a message from Ashley Johnson (formerly Ashley Hull). Ashley came to us from Kent State close to 20 years ago and was a reporter in Bemidji from 2006-07. She stayed with Lakeland after that as a corporate support representative and also hosted and produced Common Ground. Today, she still lives in Bemidji and works as a senior development officer at the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

Thank you, Ashley, for your support and all you contributed to Lakeland News and Lakeland PBS!

