Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Ashley Johnson (Hull)
Next up in our 25th anniversary celebration is a message from Ashley Johnson (formerly Ashley Hull). Ashley came to us from Kent State close to 20 years ago and was a reporter in Bemidji from 2006-07. She stayed with Lakeland after that as a corporate support representative and also hosted and produced Common Ground. Today, she still lives in Bemidji and works as a senior development officer at the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.
Thank you, Ashley, for your support and all you contributed to Lakeland News and Lakeland PBS!
