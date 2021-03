Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

March 26 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens for a conversation with “Wounded Heroes” documentary film director about non-pharmaceutical treatments for PTSD. Our guests are Michael Grier, Director of “Wounded Heroes”, and Tammy and Mike Oluvic from Saddles for Service.