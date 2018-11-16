Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Lakeland Currents: Women of the Outdoors


Ray Gildow welcomes professional anglers Mandy Urich and Nancy Koep. Together, they will discuss their work in the “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” program through the Minnesota DNR. Becoming an Outdoors-Woman started in Minnesota in 1994, with the goal of teaching women to learn outdoor skills in a non-competitive atmosphere taught by other women.

Related Posts

Pine River-Backus Students Remove Buckthorn

Community Spotlight: Exploring the Outdoors

Itasca State Park’s Naturalist Programs – June 8 to 12

Log Crafters Build Shelter in Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

Recent Show

Backroads: Amanda Standalone

Folk musician and multi-instrumentalist Amanda Standalone joins us with a performance at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji. We also talk
Posted on Nov. 15 2018

Recently Added

Backroads: Amanda Standalone

Posted on Nov. 15 2018

Common Ground: Wild Ricing

Posted on Nov. 14 2018

Backroads: After Memphis

Posted on Nov. 8 2018

Common Ground: Brandon Ferdig & Ann Johnson

Posted on Nov. 7 2018

Common Ground: Dennis Warner & Olivia Skaja

Posted on Oct. 31 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.