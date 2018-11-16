Lakeland Currents: Women of the Outdoors
Ray Gildow welcomes professional anglers Mandy Urich and Nancy Koep. Together, they will discuss their work in the “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” program through the Minnesota DNR. Becoming an Outdoors-Woman started in Minnesota in 1994, with the goal of teaching women to learn outdoor skills in a non-competitive atmosphere taught by other women.
