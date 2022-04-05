Lakeland Currents “Trek North’s Innovative Learning Model”
Friday, April 8 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Host Jason Edens visits with guests from Trek North, a charter school in Bemidji.
Friday, April 8 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Host Jason Edens visits with guests from Trek North, a charter school in Bemidji.
Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!