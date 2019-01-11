Lakeland Currents: The Staples-Motley School Referendum

Ray Gildow welcomes Ron Bratlie, Interim Superintendent at the Staples-Motley School District. Discussion will revolve around the district’s plans for a referendum in May of 2019 that proposes to bring the elementary, middle, and high school students together into a single renovated facility. Superintendent Bratlie will explain some of the challenges and opportunities facing the district, and what the plans are to garner support for the work ahead.