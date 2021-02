Click to print (Opens in new window)

February 12 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens to learn about the Red Lake Charter School Initiative. Guests joining us are Samuel Strong, Red Lake Tribal Council Secretary; Anpao Duta Flying

Earth, Native American Community Academy Head of School and Mentor Teacher; and Nate Taylor from Red Lake.