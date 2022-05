Click to print (Opens in new window)

Friday, May 6 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Host Jason Edens visits with Elizabeth Mboutchom, Director of Development and Education and Annie Knight, Grants Manager & Conservation Specialist about the Northern Waters Land Trust.