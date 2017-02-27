DONATE

Lakeland Currents: The Minnesota Innovation Institute

Friday, March 10 at 8pm

Bethany Wesley welcomes Mary Eaton, president of The Idea Circle, and Pete Aube, retired manager of the Potlatch Lumber Mill in Bemidji. Together, they will be highlighting the Minnesota Innovation Institute, a Bemidji-based organization that is dedicated to growing entrepreneurship, economic development, and educational opportunities in northwest Minnesota and beyond.
The Minnesota Innovation Institute – or, MI2 – helps build the capacity of northern Minnesota employees and employers by developing and providing educational programs and workforce development.
MI2, formed in 2013, was created by companies in northwest Minnesota and works primarily to fill needs within the manufacturing industry by providing current and future employees with the necessary technical skills to fill quality, livable-wage jobs.

