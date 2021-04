Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens for a timely conversation about the Minnesota DNR Fisheries program and a look at some changes in the upcoming season affecting anglers. Our guest is Henry Drewes, Regional Fisheries Manager in Bemidji.