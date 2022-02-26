Lakeland Currents – The Future of Nuclear Energy in Minnesota

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens as he welcomes his next guests from the Minnesota based company Xcel Energy, General Manager of Equipment Reliability Josh Ohotto and Pam Gorman, Director of Nuclear Regulatory Policy & Strategy. Together, we learn about what the future holds for nuclear energy as we transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy systems.

