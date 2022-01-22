Lakeland Currents – CRMC Employs Orthopedic Robot!

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens as he welcomes his next guest, Orthopedic Physician Assistant Tom Lewandowski from Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC). Tom fills us in on how CRMC is utilizing robotic equipment to assist in the surgical department in orthopedic medicine. We learn how this new orthopedic robot will benefit the medical field.

Watch Now – Watch it here or stream the full episode on the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.