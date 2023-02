Click to print (Opens in new window)

Friday, February 17 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Host Ray Gildow’s guests are Josh Gazelka: Co-Owner of Woodlore Cider, Paul Kirkman: Owner of Itasca Leathergoods & Victual, and Cindy Myogeto: Crosslake Director – Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.