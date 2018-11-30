Lakeland Currents: Suicide Prevention
Ray Gildow welcomes Cassandra Linkenmeyer, Minnesota Area Director at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Established in 1987, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.
