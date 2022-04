Click to print (Opens in new window)

Friday, April 15 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Host Jason Jason Edens welcomes CLC Student Senate Vice President Joseph Anderson and Secretary Alexis Trebesch to discuss issues students face while processing the world’s current social, political, and economic issues.