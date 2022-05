Friday, May 27 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

This week, Jason sits down with members of the Brainerd and Central Lakes Rotary Clubs to discuss an upcoming music festival called “Rotary Ends Human Trafficking”. They discuss their purpose behind hosting the event, advocacy for survivors, and about informing the public and festival-goers about the important issue that affects and harms our region.