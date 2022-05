Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens as he welcomes his next guests, members from the Brainerd and Central Lakes Rotary Clubs to discuss a joint advocacy event called “Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music Festival”. We learn about the event’s mission to advocate for survivors and inform about human trafficking while bringing the community together through music.

