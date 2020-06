Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

June 26 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Lakeland Currents for a conversation about the Rosenmeier Forum, a lecture and debate series based out of Central Lakes College and inspired by the Minnesota legislative legend Gordon Rosenmeier. Our guests are Laura Raedeke & Stephen Wenzel from the Rosenmeier Board.