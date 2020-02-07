Lakeland Currents: Riverfront Revitalization in Brainerd

We’re exploring what it means for folks in the Brainerd lakes area to be good stewards of the Mississippi River waterfront that is so important to our communities. Joining host Jason Edens are David Chanski, Community Development Director of the City of Brainerd, and Don Gorham, Chairman of the Riverfront Project and Planning Commissioner. Together, they will discuss how Riverfront Revitalization fits into Brainerd’s overall comprehensive community planning.