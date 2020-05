Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

May 22 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join our uplifting conversation about the new Children's Museum which will be opening in the Brainerd Lakes Area soon and serving the entire region. Joining host Jason Edens are Paul

Drange, Board Chair of the Region Five Children’s Museum and Peter Olson, Museum Project Director of the Region Five Children’s Museum.