Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens as he welcomes his next guest, Executive Director John Emery for the Islamic Research Group. This conversation explores the meaning of the holy month Ramadan to the Islamic community, the importance of fasting and the celebration at the end of the month-long observation, Eid al-Fitr, commonly known as Eid.

Watch Now – Watch it here or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.