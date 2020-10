Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

October 30 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens for a conversation with President Faith Hensrud of Bemidji State University. Together, they will explore some of the changes at BSU and Northwest Technical College over recent years, along with the challenges facing them during the Covid-19 pandemic.