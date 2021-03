Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens for a conversation with mental health professionals from Camp Ripley about Post-traumatic stress and help available for area veterans. Our guests are Ms. Danelle Breitenfeldt, Director of Psychological Health at Camp Ripley; Major Michael Moore, Field Surgeon for the Minnesota National Guard; and Anthony Housey from Camp Ripley Public Affairs.