Lakeland Currents: Police Body-Worn Cameras

Friday, Jun 9 at 8pm

In 2010, the suburb of Burnsville became the first city in Minnesota to embrace the use of body-worn cameras for its police officers. Today, Burnsville is far from alone. It has been reported that more than 40 Minnesota law-enforcement agencies, including the Minneapolis Police Department, have also taken steps toward utilizing such cameras. The Bemidji Police Department is now among them. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin has announced his intention to equip his officers with body-worn cameras yet this year. In developing the policy for such cameras, Chief Mastin and the Bemidji Police Department have reached out to the community, both with a survey and public meeting to gauge community interest and collect public comments. We welcome Chief Mastin to our program to continue the discussion of what body-worn cameras are, what they record, and how they could help strengthen the relationship between the police and the public.