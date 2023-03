Click to print (Opens in new window)

Friday, March 10 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Host Ray Gildow welcomes Bill Marchel, an outdoor and wildlife photographer, who enlightens us on the importance and understanding of planting food plots for various wildlife.