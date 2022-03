Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens as he welcomes his next guest, Executive Director Candace Zimmerman from Northland Arboretum in Brainerd, Minnesota. We learn more about Northland Arboretum’s mission to engage the community with nature through activities and education while practicing conservation.

Watch Now – Watch it here or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.