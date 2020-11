Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

December 4 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens for a conversation with surgeon James Stokman, M.D., who has returned to his hometown of Crosby as the areas only spine surgeon. Together, they will discuss some of the new advanced techniques and physical therapies available in spinal surgery.