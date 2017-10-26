Lakeland Currents: Let’s Go Fishing
Friday, October 27 at 8pm
Ray Gildow welcomes three representatives from local “Let’s Go Fishing” organizations to discuss their work. Our guests include Anita Williams from the Grand Rapids Chapter, and Carol Whirley and Phil Meyer from the Brainerd Chapter. The mission of Let’s Go Fishing is to bring nature’s healing and well-being to seniors, veterans, and the disabled.
