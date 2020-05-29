Lakeland Currents: Leech Lake Band COVID-19 Response

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

June 5 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Lakeland Currents for an important conversation with Council Members from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe who will help us understand how the COVID pandemic is affecting the community and what strategies are being employed to minimize the health and economic impacts. Our guests are Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. and Terry O’Connor, Medical Officer, LLBO

Incident Management Team.