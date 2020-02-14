Lakeland Currents: Initiators Fellowship Program

We’re learning about the Initiators Fellowship Program through the Initiative Foundation in Little Falls. The Initiators Fellowship is a two-year suite of supports—including training, entoring and funding—for beginning or early stage social entrepreneurs in Central, Southwest and West Central Minnesota. Joining host Jason Edens are Chris Fastner, Director of the Initiators Fellowship Program at the Initiative Foundation, and Initiators Fellow Jon Friesner, CEO of GroShed.