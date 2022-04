Click to print (Opens in new window)

Friday, April 29 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Host Jason Edens visits retiring BSU President Dr. Faith Hensrud on what her biggest takeaways were and what she hopes for BSU moving forward.