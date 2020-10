Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

October 23 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens for a conversation with the League of Women Voters Brainerd Chapter Director, Rebecca Laplante. Together, they will discuss the history and mission of the organization, along with their efforts to encourage local voting in the upcoming election.