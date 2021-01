Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

January 22 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens for a discussion about food security in Minnesota’s immigrant communities during COVID. Our guests are Adrienne Dorn, Executive Director of Greater Minneapolis Community Connections and Monica Segura-Schwartz, Business Development Associate at the Latino Economic Development Center.